Juventus president calls for VAR after accusing referees of bias against Italian clubs - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Juventus president calls for VAR after accusing referees of bias against Italian clubs
Goal.com
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli accused referee Michael Oliver of being in "total chaos" and hinted at a conspiracy against Italian clubs after a controversial penalty call saw the Serie A leaders knocked out of the Champions League by holders Real …
Watch: Gianluigi Buffon red-carded as Cristiano Ronaldo's late penalty ends Juventus' miraculous comeback
Gianluigi Buffon slams Michael Oliver, says referees shouldn't 'destroy dreams'
Gianluigi Buffon says ref Michael Oliver 'has a rubbish bin instead of a heart'
