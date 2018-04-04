 Juventus vs Real Madrid: Why Ronaldo will be 'slapping himself' – Ferdinand - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Juventus vs Real Madrid: Why Ronaldo will be ‘slapping himself’ – Ferdinand – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Juventus vs Real Madrid: Why Ronaldo will be 'slapping himself' – Ferdinand
Daily Post Nigeria
Cristiano Ronaldo's former team-mate at Manchester United, Rio Ferdinand has said the Portuguese will be “slapping himself” despite scoring twice in Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday night. According to Ferdinand, Ronaldo will be thinking
Rio Ferdinand Takes Aim at Ex-Teammate Wayne Rooney After Witnessing Cristiano Ronaldo Wonder Goal90min

all 18 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.