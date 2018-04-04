Juventus vs Real Madrid: Why Ronaldo will be 'slapping himself' – Ferdinand - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Juventus vs Real Madrid: Why Ronaldo will be ‘slapping himself’ – Ferdinand – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Juventus vs Real Madrid: Why Ronaldo will be 'slapping himself' – Ferdinand
Daily Post Nigeria
Cristiano Ronaldo's former team-mate at Manchester United, Rio Ferdinand has said the Portuguese will be “slapping himself” despite scoring twice in Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday night. According to Ferdinand, Ronaldo will be thinking …
Rio Ferdinand Takes Aim at Ex-Teammate Wayne Rooney After Witnessing Cristiano Ronaldo Wonder Goal
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!