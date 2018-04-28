Juventus's Gonzalo Higuaín hits late winner in thriller to beat 10-man Inter - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Juventus’s Gonzalo Higuaín hits late winner in thriller to beat 10-man Inter – The Guardian
The Guardian
Juventus's Gonzalo Higuaín hits late winner in thriller to beat 10-man Inter
Juventus, the Serie A leaders, scored twice in the last five minutes to win 3-2 at Internazionale, who had earlier come from behind to lead despite playing with 10 men in an extraordinary match in Milan. Juve's win took them four points clear of Napoli …
Juventus bailed out by 7/10 Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala vs. Inter
Allegri: Juventus fell asleep at half-time
Juventus' late comeback win at Inter heaps the pressure back on Napoli
