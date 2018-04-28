 Juventus's Gonzalo Higuaín hits late winner in thriller to beat 10-man Inter - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Juventus’s Gonzalo Higuaín hits late winner in thriller to beat 10-man Inter – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Juventus's Gonzalo Higuaín hits late winner in thriller to beat 10-man Inter
The Guardian
Juventus, the Serie A leaders, scored twice in the last five minutes to win 3-2 at Internazionale, who had earlier come from behind to lead despite playing with 10 men in an extraordinary match in Milan. Juve's win took them four points clear of Napoli
Juventus bailed out by 7/10 Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala vs. InterESPN (blog)
Allegri: Juventus fell asleep at half-timeGoal.com
Juventus' late comeback win at Inter heaps the pressure back on NapoliESPN FC (blog)
Channel NewsAsia –SBS – The World Game –Black & White & Read All Over –Sports Illustrated
all 296 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.