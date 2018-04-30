Kabul: more than 20 dead as explosions hit city centre - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Kabul: more than 20 dead as explosions hit city centre – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Kabul: more than 20 dead as explosions hit city centre
The Guardian
Suspected suicide attacks hit the Afghan capital during rush hour, killing 21 people, including a journalist, and injuring 27. Haroon Janjua in Islamabad and agencies. @JanjuaHaroon. Mon 30 Apr 2018 00.39 EDT Last modified on Mon 30 Apr 2018 02.15 EDT …
French news agency AFP says photographer killed in Kabul blast
Double suicide bombing hits central Kabul, killing at least 25
Kabul bombings: Photographer Shah Marai among 21 dead
