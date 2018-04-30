 Kachikwu assures N-Delta on completion of projects - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kachikwu assures N-Delta on completion of projects – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Kachikwu assures N-Delta on completion of projects
Vanguard
OGBIA— Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, weekend, assured that no Federal Government project in the Niger Delta would be abandoned. Ibe Kachikwu. He stated this shortly after laying the foundation stone of the multibillion
Managing conflict and security in the extractive industries in NigeriaBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
NCDMB to establish oil, gas park in 5 oil producing statesDaily Sun

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.