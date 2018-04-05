Kachikwu confirms FG’s annual payment of 1.3 trillion ‘under recovery’ ‎on petroleum imports — Nigeria Today

Kachikwu confirms FG’s annual payment of 1.3 trillion ‘under recovery’ ‎on petroleum imports

Emmanuel Ibeh Kachikwu,the ‎Minister of State for Petroleum Resources said on Thursday that the federal government’s current annual payment of ‘under recovery’ on Petroleum import stands at N1.3 trillion annually. Although the National Assembly,has questioned the rationale behind the ‘under recovery’ payment while describing it as subsidy for petroleum sector,Kachikwu said the under payment is…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Kachikwu confirms FG’s annual payment of 1.3 trillion ‘under recovery’ ‎on petroleum imports appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

