Kachikwu denies alleged interest in OML 11 transfer to Chevron — Nigeria Today

Kachikwu denies alleged interest in OML 11 transfer to Chevron

Minister of state for petroleum resources, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu has denied any interest in the transfer of Oil Mining Lease (OML 11) to Chevron Nigeria. Oil Mining Lease (OML 11) contains 33 oil and gas fields and is one of the most important blocks in Nigeria in terms of production. Kachikwu disclosed this while reacting…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Kachikwu denies alleged interest in OML 11 transfer to Chevron appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

