Kachikwu denies interest in Oil Mining Lease 11 — Nigeria Today

Kachikwu denies interest in Oil Mining Lease 11

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, on Friday said he had no special interest in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 being operated by Chevron.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that OML is a lease granted by the Federal Government to oil companies for the exploration, prospecting or mining and disposal of petroleum products.

A statement in Abuja by Mr Idang Alibi, the Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, said the minister did not have equity in OML 11.

“Our attention has been drawn to a letter dated April 10, 2018 written to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Ken Saro Wiwa Associates alleging the entrenched interest of Dr Kachikwu in relation to OML 11.

“A copy of this same letter was published as an open letter in the April 14, 2018 edition of ThisDay Newspaper.

“The Minister of State wishes to categorically state for the records that Chevron controverts the allegation in the April 20, 2018 edition of The Guardian Newspaper.

“The Minister of State has not held any conversation with Chevron to discuss OML 11 nor made any recommendation to Chevron in respect of OML 11.

“He also has not indicated an interest in any company that may be collaborating with Chevron or any party to develop OML 11.”

According to Alibi, the minister is committed and focused on delivering on the key aspirations of the #7BigWins of which Business Environment, Investment Drive, Niger Delta and Security remains key themes.

