 Kachikwu to deliver Keynote address at the Brandzone's Energy conference - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kachikwu to deliver Keynote address at the Brandzone’s Energy conference – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Kachikwu to deliver Keynote address at the Brandzone's Energy conference
Guardian (blog)
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, will be delivering the keynote address at this year's Brand Innovation #LightupNigeria Energy Conference, themed “Repositioning the Energy Sector for Growth.” The conference will be
US investment in clean energy worth the costFort Wayne Journal Gazette
Who will spur the next energy revolution? Not private industryEagle-Tribune

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.