Kachikwu inaugurates Oando's new office complex - The Punch — Nigeria Today

 Kachikwu inaugurates Oando's new office complex
Kachikwu inaugurates Oando’s new office complex – The Punch

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, on Tuesday inaugurated Oando Plc's new office space, called the Wings Office Complex, in Lagos. Oando said it got the support of two South African companies, RMB Westport and Redefine
Nigeria: Kachikwu Harps On Transparency As Oando Inaugurates $150m Head OfficeAllAfrica.com
Minister lauds Oando on N54b investment in new office complexThe Eagle Online
FG Ties Economic Growth To Oil SectorIndependent Newspapers Limited

