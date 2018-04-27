Kaduna: Army infantry corps conducts annual range classification exercise — Nigeria Today

Kaduna: Army infantry corps conducts annual range classification exercise

The Nigerian Army Infantry Corps on Friday said it would conduct its annual range classification exercise in Jaji, Kaduna State, on April 30.

The Infantry Corps Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Capt. Victor Olukoya, disclosed this in a statement issued in Kaduna.

According to him, Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Department of Land Warfare Headquarters, Armed Forces Command and Staff College and Armed Forces Simulation Centre, Jaji, will be conducting its combined Annual Shooting Range Classification exercise.

“The shooting exercise will involve mass movement of men and equipment and the firing of live ammunition.

“The authority has put in place safety measures and precautions to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

“However, residents living in the surrounding settlements are advised to stay away from the range general area, and not to panic when they notice the movement of men and hear the firing of weapons.

“As this is only a routine military exercise meant to improve the marksmanship proficiency of troops,’’Olukoya added.

