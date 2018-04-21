 Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company given 4 weeks to address epileptic power supply — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company given 4 weeks to address epileptic power supply

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, KAEDCO, has been given four weeks ultimatum to comply and adhere strictly to the Nigeria Electricity Regulations Company, NERC, guidelines, the law that established them and business ethics to ensure stable power supply to its consumers. After extensive deliberations at a tripartite meeting with Civil Society Organizations, stakeholders, Transmission Company […]

Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company given 4 weeks to address epileptic power supply

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.