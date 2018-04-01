Kaduna Emir: The Police Cannot Protect US - SaharaReporters.com — Nigeria Today

Kaduna Emir: The Police Cannot Protect US – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Kaduna Emir: The Police Cannot Protect US
SaharaReporters.com
Even as the controversy over the call by General Theophilus Danjuma on Nigerians not to rely on security operatives, but to defend themselves against attacks by killer bandits is yet to abate, a traditional ruler in Kaduna state has also asked his …
Two killed, nine kidnapped in Kaduna village
Breaking: Unknown gunmen kill 2, kidnap 9 in Kaduna
BREAKING: Bride, Relations Kidnapped In Kaduna
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!