Kaduna Government Recruits 1,240 Medical Professionals, Gives Medical Assistance To Elderly Patients — Nigeria Today

Kaduna Government Recruits 1,240 Medical Professionals, Gives Medical Assistance To Elderly Patients

The Kaduna State Government gives medical assistance to elderly patients who are between the ages of 70 and above. This was made known by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Paul Manya Dogo, during the Open Kaduna Ministry of Health Media Programme (OpenKDMoH). The aim of the program was in agreement of the Ministry of […]

The post Kaduna Government Recruits 1,240 Medical Professionals, Gives Medical Assistance To Elderly Patients appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

