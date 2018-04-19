Kaduna Government sacks 4,500 newly recruited teachers for “Incompetence” — Nigeria Today

Kaduna Government sacks 4,500 newly recruited teachers for “Incompetence”

The Kaduna State Government has sacked 4,500 of the teachers newly recruited after the sack of 22,000, BBC reports.

The 22,000 teachers had been sacked after failing a primary 4-level competency test.

15,897 new teachers have so far been recruited to replace them, Lawal Danjuma, an aide to the state’s commissioner of education told BBC, but 4,500 of those have been let go.

They were fired for incompetence, he said, not being able to write acceptance letters.

There is no place for teachers who don’t know how to write simple acceptance letters in our primary schools, sacking them is best for children’s education.

The post Kaduna Government sacks 4,500 newly recruited teachers for “Incompetence” appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

