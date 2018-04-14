kaduna Govt faulted over healthcare programme - National Accord — Nigeria Today

kaduna Govt faulted over healthcare programme – National Accord
|
National Accord
|
kaduna Govt faulted over healthcare programme
National Accord
A Kaduna-based organization, Health Reform Foundation(HRF), has faulted the quality of work on the newly renovated Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) in 255 wards of the state and called on the authorities to revisit the project. Spokesman of the body …
El-Rufai reportedly dissolves education secretaries
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!