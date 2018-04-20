Kaduna Govt Sacks 4,562 Newly-Recruited Teachers — Nigeria Today

Kaduna Govt Sacks 4,562 Newly-Recruited Teachers

Kaduna State government has dismissed 4,562 newly-recruited teachers a few weeks after they were issued with employment letters to replace those sacked for failing a competency test.

The state Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Ja’afaru Sani, who stated this at a briefing yesterday, explained that the newly-recruited teachers were sacked because they found their ways into the service of state government through dubious means.

The state government had sacked 22,000 teachers that failed competency test based on questions meant for primary four pupils and announced that it will replace them with competent teachers, based on a competitive recruitment exercise.

However, at the end of the exercise, some of the teachers could not correctly write acceptance letters, forcing the state government, according to the Commissioner, to organise another screening for all the newly-recruited teachers.

“At the end, 4,562 incompetent ones, believed to have found their way into the final list illegally, were fished out, leaving 11,335 competent ones. “The 11,335 newly-recruited teachers, predominantly degree holders, including a few with Master’s degrees, have already been deployed to over 4,000 primary schools.

