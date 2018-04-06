Kaduna is targeting real growth in agriculture, mining- El-Rufai — Nigeria Today

Kaduna is targeting real growth in agriculture, mining- El-Rufai
Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Thursday said, the key to the state’s growth is focus on Agricultural development. The Gov disclosed this , during the plenary session on the mandate of governance at various level on the improvement of standard of living of citizens as part of activities marking the third edition of the Kaduna investment summit, according to the News Agency of Nigetia, NAN.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!