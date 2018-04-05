Kaduna needs $95bn to fix infrastructure, says el-Rufai - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Kaduna needs $95bn to fix infrastructure, says el-Rufai – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Kaduna needs $95bn to fix infrastructure, says el-Rufai
Vanguard
Kaduna—Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, yesterday, said the state needs $95.5 billion to address infrastructure challenges for the next 30 years. Gov. Nasir-El-Rufai. He spoke at the third edition of the Kaduna Investment Forum where the …
El-Rufai launches Renewable Solar Power Assembly plant in Kaduna
Nigeria: Ooni of Ife Urges Kaduna Senators to Support El-Rufai
El-Rufai: Kaduna needs $65b to fix infrastructure
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!