Kaduna police raise alarm over increasing rate of motorcycle theft — Nigeria Today

Kaduna police raise alarm over increasing rate of motorcycle theft

The Police has assured residents of Zonkwa in Zangon Kataf Local Government, Kaduna State that it was doing everything possible to halt frequent theft of motorcycles in the area. The Divisional Police Officer in the area, ASP Sunday Dangana gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Zonkwa. He said that the police has taken appropriate measures to track and apprehend the perpetrators.

