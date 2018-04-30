Kaduna residents laud govt. for waste evacuation — Nigeria Today

Kaduna residents laud govt. for waste evacuation

Residents of Sabon Tasha and Kakuri areas of Kaduna city have commended the Kaduna State Government for the evacuation of the heaps of refuse in their neighbourhoods.

The residents, who spoke to our repoter in Kaduna on Monday, lauded the government for clearing the waste, saying that the stench oozing from the waste dumps had polluted the air in the two areas.

They said that they had made several calls for the intervention of the state Ministry of Environment but to no avail, adding that they were now happy that the government had responded to their pleas

Mr David Ochai, who lives near the Government Secondary School, Sabo, said that the huge heaps of garbage had been at the sites for almost four years, thereby making people in the neighborhood to always inhale foul air.

He noted that his children often had breathing problems anytime they went close to the refuse dumps.

He recalled that he was very worried that an epidemic would sooner or later occur the area since some strange flies had started gathering around the waste dumps.

Ochai commended the team of workers from Zoomlion who evacuated the rubbish and thanked the Ministry for Environment for keeping to its promise by clearing the waste.

Mr Samuel Irabor, a phone recharge card seller in Kakuri, also commended the company for its swift action as to the evacuation of the waste and urged the government to use the site for constructive ventures.

Mr Abdulahi Rigasa, the General Manager of Kaduna Environmental Protection Agency (KEPA), however, pledged that the agency would strive to remove refuse from all areas within the Kaduna city.

He, however, urged residents to dispose of their refuse at designated points, rather than throwing garbage on the streets or in drainage channels “under the cover of darkness’’.

Rigasa also warned scavengers against spreading refuse to road pavements or medians, saying that some of the refuse, which was hitherto dumped at designated places, was sometimes scattered by some adventurous scavengers.

NAN

