 Kaduna Senator Escapes Death As Thugs Attack Political Gathering — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kaduna Senator Escapes Death As Thugs Attack Political Gathering

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Sen Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC – Kaduna North) on Sunday escaped being killed by thugs during a political gathering of stakeholders and leaders of the ruling All Progresive Congress (APC) he convened in Kaduna. Hunkuyi had convened the meeting to sensitise party supporters to resist an alleged plan to impose candidates on them during the APC […]

The post Kaduna Senator Escapes Death As Thugs Attack Political Gathering appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.