Kaduna State Government Concealing Mass Killings in the State – Shehu Sani — Nigeria Today

Kaduna State Government Concealing Mass Killings in the State – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly has raised the alarm over killings and kidnappings in the state.

Sani accused the Kaduna state government of concealing massive killing of citizens in the state, adding that the state is unsafe as Benue and Taraba which are currently being controlled by herdsmen.

According to him, poor residents of the state bury their loved ones daily and pay heavy ransom to herdsmen.

The lawmaker disclosed this in a series of tweets on his Twitter page.

He wrote, “Kaduna state is as unsafe as Benue, Zamfara and Taraba states. Birnin Gwari bothering Zamfara and Niger state is controlled by heavily armed bandits or herdsmen who are killing both soldiers and civilians.

“Kidnaping & killing are a daily occurrence. Anything short of this is a lie.

“The mass killings & kidnappings going on in parts of Kaduna state are systematically suppressed in order not to embarrass the state and the federal government.

“Poor people keep burying their dead with tears & others paying heavy ransom to herdsmen. The victims are expected to praise government for ‘trying’.”

