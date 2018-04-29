Kaduna State Tallest Man Endorses President Buhari For a 2nd term (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Kaduna State Tallest Man Endorses President Buhari For a 2nd term (Photos)
The tallest guy in kaduna state endorses Governor elrufai and President Buhari for a 2nd term come 2019. See photo below.
