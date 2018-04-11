Kaduna State to pay Ward Heads ₦10k monthly for Contribution to Polio Eradication — Nigeria Today

Kaduna State to pay Ward Heads ₦10k monthly for Contribution to Polio Eradication

The Kaduna State Government has announced a monthly allowance of ₦10,000 to ward heads across the state. The state made the announcement on the governor’s official Twitter. The allowance is said to be in response to the 17,139 ward heads helping stamp out polio in the state. Following the declaration of Kaduna as a polio free […]

The post Kaduna State to pay Ward Heads ₦10k monthly for Contribution to Polio Eradication appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

