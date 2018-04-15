Kakamega town to host governors for devolution conference - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Kakamega town to host governors for devolution conference – The Standard
Kakamega town to host governors for devolution conference
Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has begun lobbying traders to tap into opportunities offered by next week's devolution conference. He said small-scale businesses should be able to showcase and sell their products to the over 6,000 visitors expected in …
