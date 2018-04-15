 Kakamega town to host governors for devolution conference - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kakamega town to host governors for devolution conference – The Standard

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Kakamega town to host governors for devolution conference
The Standard
Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has begun lobbying traders to tap into opportunities offered by next week's devolution conference. He said small-scale businesses should be able to showcase and sell their products to the over 6,000 visitors expected in
Ruto, Oparanya grace Amina Mohamed's Kakamega grand homecoming partyTuko.co.ke

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.