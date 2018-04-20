Kalu urges APC members to respect party leadership — Nigeria Today

Kalu urges APC members to respect party leadership

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Committee and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to members to respect the party’s leadership and adhere strictly to its decisions.

He said there must be discipline in the conduct of party activities, as “the APC remains the only party in the country with the people’s interest at heart.”

Responding to questions from journalists at the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, on Tuesday, Kalu admonished politicians not to heat up the polity with inflammatory utterances.

“The APC is the only political party that is passionate about the welfare of Nigerians. The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been working relentless to take the country to enviable heights.

“The president has achieved remarkable milestones, especially in the areas of security, anti-corruption crusade, youth empowerment and international relations.

“With the support of all and sundry, the country will take its rightful position in the comity of nations,” he said.

He dismissed the rumoured division in the APC in the South East.

“The APC is waxing stronger in the South East. We will continue to sensitise our people on the essence of playing mainstream politics. The time is now for Ndigbo to mobilise support for the federal government.”

He charged political appointees from the South East to use their positions to promote the development of the region as a whole and not only their respective states.

“Stakeholders of the APC should support officials of the party in their quest to make the South East a stronghold of the party. We must respect the constitution of the party in our political endeavours.

“In order to reposition the party, the hierarchy of the party must from time to time summon meetings to deliberate and appraise activities of the party.

“To instill discipline and foster unity, all meetings of party faithful in the region must be approved by the National Vice-Chairman (South East) or state chairmen of the party.

“We should promote meetings aimed at building the party and not for selfish ambitions.

“People should desist from holding meetings to polarise or cause disaffection among party stalwarts. Let us allow the party structure do its job for the sake of peace and harmony. No one is bigger than the party,” he admonished.

Kalu faulted perpetrators of falsehood in the party, noting that the party would come out victorious in the 2019 general elections.

He urged leaders of the party in the region to complement efforts of party officials in their quest to make the region a stronghold of the party.

