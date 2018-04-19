Kano: 5,000 people to benefit from free medical outreach — Nigeria Today

Kano: 5,000 people to benefit from free medical outreach

No fewer than 5,000 people are expected to benefit from the second edition of a free medical outreach for Ebira community resident in Kano.

The programme is organised by the leadership of Ebira People’s Association, a socio-cultural body of Ebira Tao speaking group.

A statement by Mr Mahmud Ozigi, the Chairman, Kano chapter of the association, said the programme would be declared open by the Ohinoyi of Ebira community in Kano, Alhaji Aliyu Abdulmalik, on April 21.

“The open medical camp which is scheduled to hold at Ebira House, kilometre 10, Naibawa, Zaria Road, Kano, will attract no fewer than 5,000 people,” he said.

Ozigi explained that the targeted beneficiaries of the humanitarian gesture include adults and children from both genders of Ebira Tao extraction.

According to him, not less than 10 medical doctors, 10 pharmacists and 15 nurses are billed to conduct the programme.

He added that the outreach would focus on screening and medical treatment of common diseases or ailments.

The chairman said that there would also be five minutes pep talk on non-pharmacological or lifestyle treatment of hypertension at the event.

