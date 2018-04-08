Kano Govt Donates N3m To Late Udoji’s Family — Nigeria Today

Kano Govt Donates N3m To Late Udoji’s Family

The Governor of Kano State, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje has donated N3 million to the family of Chinedu Udoji, a Kano Pillars player who lost his life in an auto crash on February 18. Ganduje made the donation known while receiving members of the late footballer’s family at Government House, Kano. The governor described the […]

