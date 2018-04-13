Kano NUJ declares war against quackery — Nigeria Today

Kano NUJ declares war against quackery

The Kano State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has declared its determination to flush out quacks parading themselves as field journalists in the state.

Chairman of the council, Abbas Ibrahim, said an ad-hoc committee entrusted with the responsibility had been set up.

Abbas, who spoke while inaugurating the newly-elected executive members of the state-owned Triumph newspapers Chapel of NUJ, cautioned those fake journalists operating in the state to desist from the dubious practices or face the wrath of the law.

According to him, machinery has been set in motion to flush out quack journalists in the state so as to ensure professionalism and checkmate excesses of quacks who hide under the garb of the profession to defraud innocent citizens.

Meanwhile, Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief of the newspaper, Lawal Sabo, has urged members staff of the outfit to remain more committed and rededicate themselves to duty to ensure proper revival of the once moribund newspaper company.

Sabo said the immediate past administration in the state had closed down the company, leaving most workers stranded and redundant.

“We are happy today that we are back to the newsstand.

“We can only remain grateful to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for ensuring that the scattered bones of Triumph rises again; and we have a duty to stand up on our feet and make him proud by choosing to succeed than to fail.

“As the oldest state-owned newspaper company in Nigeria, Triumph has pride itself high in terms of professionalism and adherence to the code and ethics of journalism.”

He, therefore, promised to ensure the welfare and interest of members of staff of the newspaper and urged them to always use dialogue to press home their demands, adding: “Unionism is all about partnership for progress and not confrontation.”

