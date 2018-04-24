Kano shuts down four pharmaceuticals for selling narcotics — Nigeria Today

Kano shuts down four pharmaceuticals for selling narcotics

The Kano State Pharmaceutical Inspection Committee on Tuesday shut down four pharmaceutical outlets in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano for selling narcotics and uncontrolled drugs.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the committee, Mr Abdu Madaki said that the outlets were also shut for operating without license and due registration with the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria.

The committee urged residents of the state to be mindful of where they purchase their drugs and to report any pharmaceutical store suspected of selling uncontrolled drugs and narcotics.

The newsmen reports that the committee under the Ministry of health to sanitise the drugs market and prevent sales and consumption of fake and counterfeit drugs in the state.

NAN

