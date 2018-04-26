 Kanye West accuses John Legend of 'manipulating my free thought' as he posts personal text message - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Kanye West accuses John Legend of ‘manipulating my free thought’ as he posts personal text message – Daily Mail

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Kanye West accuses John Legend of 'manipulating my free thought' as he posts personal text message
Kanye West has posted a personal text exchange with friend John Legend in which he accused the singer of 'manipulating my free thought.' The 40-year-old rapper – who has had a longstanding friendship with the 39-year-old Ordinary People hitmaker – took
