Kanye West Announces Release Date For His New Album With Kid Cudi ”Kids See Ghost” — Nigeria Today

Kanye West Announces Release Date For His New Album With Kid Cudi ”Kids See Ghost”

Prolific American rapper, Kanye West tweeted that he and Kid Cudi will release a joint album titled Kids See Ghosts, which he said is also the name of their group. Kanye says the album will be out June 8, a week after his solo album. it’s called Kids See Ghost. That’s the name of our […]

The post Kanye West Announces Release Date For His New Album With Kid Cudi ”Kids See Ghost” appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

