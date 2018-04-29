Kanye West Drops New Singles And Reveals Album Details — Nigeria Today

Kanye West Drops New Singles And Reveals Album Details

Following the reactions to Kanye West’s pro-trump comments and tweets, the rapper released a song titled Lift Yourself this past Friday which contained lyrics that confirmed his support of the Trump administration to the disappointment of many of his fans.

At midnight on Saturday, he dropped another song titled Ye vs. The People which featured fellow rapper T.I. On the track, Kanye West and T.I. are on opposite sides of a debate over the Trump administration.

Kanye West uses the song as a medium to express some of his views about the current political situation in America while giving T.I. a chance to air views that resonate with most democrats in America.

The song ends with Kanye saying, “Alright T.I.P., we could be rappin’ about this all day, man, why don’t we just cut the beat off and let the people talk?”. A statement which opens up the floor for more debate.

In addition to this, Kanye West revealed that his next album cover will feature surgeon Jan Adams.

“This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my mom’s final surgery.” The rapper said in a text to artist Wes Lang.

Kanye West’s solo album is set to be released on June 1, as well as projects with Kid Cudi, Nas and Teyana Taylor coming up later in the year.

