Kanye West loses 9 million Twitter followers in 10 minutes — Nigeria Today

Kanye West loses 9 million Twitter followers in 10 minutes

American rapper Kanye West American rapper Kanye West reportedly lost 9 million Twitter followers in 10 minutes on Thursday. A slew of celebrities have unfollowed and spoken out against West following his bizarre Twitter tirade praising Donald Trump. Perhaps most shockingly, members of West’s wife Kim Kardashian’s family unfollowed him on Twitter, including Kylie Jenner and Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

