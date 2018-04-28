Kanye West Releases New Track Praising Donald Trump — Nigeria Today

Kanye West has released a new song in which he raps about Donald Trump and Barack Obama, days after calling the current US president his “brother”.

His first new music since 2016, Ye Vs The People, sees West say: “I know Obama was heaven-sent but ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be president.”

West raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he sent a flurry of tweets criticising former president Mr Obama and supporting his “brother” Mr Trump.

“You don’t have to agree with trump [sic] but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy,” West wrote.

“He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

“Thank you Kanye, very cool!” Mr Trump replied to West on Twitter.

The new song was aired on Los Angeles hip-hop station Power 106 FM on Friday night.

Ye Vs The People, featuring rapper TI, also includes the lyrics: “See that’s the problem with this damn nation, all blacks gotta be Democrats, man we ain’t even made it off the plantation.”

West, who earlier tweeted a picture of a signed hat expressing Mr Trump’s slogan Make America Great Again, raps in the song: “I never, ever stop fighting for the people, actually wearing a hat to show people that we equal.”

He teased more music on Twitter, linking to a song called Lift Yourself on his website.

The unusual song caused confusion among fans, who were unsure whether the track – featuring lyrics sounding like “scooptity doop, scoop dadee doop, scoop dadadi poop” – is genuine or a joke.

Representatives for the rapper have so far not responded to a request for clarity.