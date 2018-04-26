Kanye’s New Love For Trump Is Confusing Trevor Noah [Video] — Nigeria Today

Kanye’s New Love For Trump Is Confusing Trevor Noah [Video]

Damn, it has been a good while since we had a decent Kanye West Twitter rant.

However, we have never had one tainted with so much MAGA rhetoric.

On Wednesday, that’s exactly what happened; Kanye tweeted a stream of thoughts on his love for Donald Trump, reports The Daily Beast:

Not only did West express “love” for President Donald Trump on Twitter, but he also called him “my brother” and posted a photo of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. The president even responded personally, thanking the rapper for his support and adding, “very cool!”

One person who was confused was Trevor Noah, and he did well in interpreting how the rest of us feel:

“I don’t even know what happened here. I think Kanye West just realized he’s too rich to not be Republican?”

Watch the full segment from his show, below:

Tonight at 11/10c, Kanye doubles down on his support for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/kbfpGm3ZlE — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 26, 2018

So right, is he not?

Let’s look at a few of the tweets that made his followers’ blood boil:

While rumours are swirling that the rapper lost millions of followers due to his MAGA rant, they are false. However, according to Chicago Tribune, a number of prominent black celebrities unfollowed the rapper:

The list of prominent black artists who unfollowed West on Twitter so far include Drake, Jaden Smith, Janelle Monae, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and The Weeknd.

Of course, a concerned Kim even weighed in after allegedly calling Kanye:

So what’s going on? Well, Kanye West might just be blowing off a little steam – we all know he is prone to breakdowns, cancelling his tour last year.

Before this rant, he had been tweeting the release dates of a few albums he has been working on, all happening over a month:

Pusha T: May 25

Kanye West: June 1

Kids See Ghost (with Kid Cudi): June 8

Nas: June 15

Teyana Taylor: June 22

Then, he even tweeted mockups of his new Yeezy shoe range, reports East Coast Radio:

We prefer our PUMAs, thanks.

But mixed in with his MAGA tweets is talk about his work in Chicago, announcing that under Obama rule, nothing changed in the city. Working with Chance the Rapper on a housing project, Change also waddled into the fray mid Kanye rant:

Stay back, baby boy, this is no place for you.

It’s unclear whether it is a publicity stunt or a legitimate expression of his political view, but in light of the signs that appeared in a few spots around Chicago, reminiscent of campaign posters, reading: “Keep America Great,” with the hashtag #kanye2024, who the flip knows:

What’s going on, hey Kanye? Perhaps he’s just pulling a Macron, and will rip Trump a new one as soon as he has left the White House.

[source:thedailybeast&telegraph&chicagotribune&ecr]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

