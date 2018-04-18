Karachi-born Huma Bhabha brings politics to rooftop of New York museum - Samaa Web Desk — Nigeria Today

Karachi-born Huma Bhabha brings politics to rooftop of New York museum – Samaa Web Desk
Samaa Web Desk
Karachi-born Huma Bhabha brings politics to rooftop of New York museum
Samaa Web Desk
NEW YORK: A Pakistani-American sculptor brings dark times, science fiction and a desire to provoke to New York's famed Metropolitan Museum of Art for this year's rooftop installation overlooking the Manhattan skyline. Huma Bhabha's “We Come in Peace …
