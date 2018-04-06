 Kardashian Family Photo Is Something Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kardashian Family Photo Is Something Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Family portraits are usually ordered with an extra slice of cheese. The classic background and uniform attire, accompanied with fake smiles and a hint of sibling abuse.

But the Kardashian-West family was never going to do that, right? Instead, we’d expect Kim to ensure that the iconic image is rammed with sophistication and, of course, killer fashion.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Let’s just say that things don’t always go to plan. Other than the fact that the shot looks like it was directed by Wes Anderson, and Gomez from The Addams Family, not all of the models were playing game.

Mashable reports:

Kim Kardashian posted one of the first pics of the entire family—newborn Chicago included—from over the Easter weekend. At first glance, all looks well. Everyone looks healthy and full of Easter candy. But thanks to a little context from Kim, it appeared to be a struggle.

Have a peek, then:

Hmm, actually feel you on this one, Kim. Never thought I’d agree with you about, well, anything.

Despite the camera’s ability to snap a single, tranquil moment in what was actually quite chaotic, take a closer look and notice how Saint is being held back by his shirt, while North gives mama an all-too-familiar toe jamming:

It wasn’t long before fans joined the party with family portraits of their own that adequately entailed the nature of such an occasion:

Wait a minute, what the hell is Kanye doing with his face? You’re cool enough already, bro.

[source:mashable]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.