Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to a baby boy — Nigeria Today

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to a baby boy

Kate Middleton and husband Prince William welcomed their third child, a boy, weighing in at 8lbs, 7oz, at 11.01am, on Monday in London. In a statement, Kensington Palace said: “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. “The Duke of Cambridge was present […]

The post Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to a baby boy appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

