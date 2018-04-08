Katsina Northwest PDP rally turnout Stuns Buhari's supporters — Nigeria Today

Katsina Northwest PDP rally turnout Stuns Buhari’s supporters

The unprecedented turnout witnessed at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) north-west rally which was held on Saturday in Katsina State , has thrown President Muhammadu Buhari’s camp into lots of confusion.

According to a source who spoke to Nigeria Today on the condition of anonymity, president Buhari’s camp are still trying to fathom how the PDP can gather such momentun in Buhari’s home state.

The rally which had in attendance governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe, Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state,Darius Ishaku of Taraba and Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom.

Meanwhile, a former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar who recently declared interest to run for presidency in 2019 has applauded the huge success of the PDP Northwest rally in Katsina.

The NWC of @OfficialPDPNig ably led by Prince Uche Secondus; Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Gamawa Babawo Garba, Zonal executives and chieftains and millions of our party faithful deserve commendation for the huge success of the PDP Northwest rally in Katsina. pic.twitter.com/FV0YiTzcaD

— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 8, 2018

