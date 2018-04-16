Katung Aduwak The Winner of first Big Brother Naija Show welcomes son — Nigeria Today

Katung Aduwak The Winner of first Big Brother Naija Show welcomes son

Katung Aduwak the winner of the first Big Brother Naija show which took place in 2006 has become a father of a bouncing baby boy.

The new father Katung Aduwak welcomed the baby boy with his wife Raven Taylor-Aduwak.

Aduwak who was excited to become a father took to social media to share the amazing news. In a Twitter post, Aduwak revealed that his baby boy arrived on Friday, April 13, at 2:55pm.

He further shared that his new born baby who has already been christened Zimai-Kalanii Adunwak, was born weighing 6.9 pounds and 21 inches.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

