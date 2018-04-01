Kayode Fayemi formally declares Intention to contest in 2018 Ekiti Guber Election — Nigeria Today

Kayode Fayemi formally declares Intention to contest in 2018 Ekiti Guber Election
Minister of Mines and Steel Development and former governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi has declared his intention to run for governor of thr state, Premium Times reports. Speaking to journalists in his country home in Ishan Ekiti, Fayemi said the time to formally declare his intention for the July 2018 elections has come. With the Independent National Electoral Commission […]
