Kayode: Shakhtar Deserved The Hard-Fought 1-0 Away Win At Mariupol - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Kayode: Shakhtar Deserved The Hard-Fought 1-0 Away Win At Mariupol
Nigerian forward, Kayode Olarenwaju, says that his club Shakhtar Donetsk deserved their hard-fought 1-0 away win over Mariupol in Friday's Ukrainian Premier League Championship round clash at the Ilyichivets Stadium, reports Completesportsnigeria.com …
