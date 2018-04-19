Kazaure: Charting A New Course For NYSC — Nigeria Today

Kazaure: Charting A New Course For NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme was established in 1973 during the Gen. Yakubu Gowon administration to among others, forge national unity and inculcate the spirit of nationalism among the Nigerian youths. So far, the scheme has done its best towards achieving these noble dream, but there is yet another goal to be achieved, […]

The post Kazaure: Charting A New Course For NYSC appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

