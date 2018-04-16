 Kcee goes Shirtless as he Connects with his Roots — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kcee goes Shirtless as he Connects with his Roots

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Musician Kcee has gone back to his roots in the new photos of himself he released. Kcee shared the photos on his Instagram, going shirtless with his toned pecs on display, with a backdrop of a forest and a market. Captioning the photos, Kcee wrote: The joy of a new wave. Music brings joy, proud to […]

The post Kcee goes Shirtless as he Connects with his Roots appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.