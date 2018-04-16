Kcee goes Shirtless as he Connects with his Roots — Nigeria Today

Kcee goes Shirtless as he Connects with his Roots
Musician Kcee has gone back to his roots in the new photos of himself he released. Kcee shared the photos on his Instagram, going shirtless with his toned pecs on display, with a backdrop of a forest and a market. Captioning the photos, Kcee wrote: The joy of a new wave. Music brings joy, proud to […]
The post Kcee goes Shirtless as he Connects with his Roots appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
