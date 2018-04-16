 Kcee to launch New Luxury Underwear Line - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today
Kcee to launch New Luxury Underwear Line – BellaNaija

Posted on Apr 16, 2018


Kcee to launch New Luxury Underwear Line
Five Star Music CEO Kcee has announced the launch of his personal luxury underwear line name La Cueca for both male and females. Earlier in the day, he shared photos of himself shirtless wearing underwear from his line. He has now confirmed the launch
