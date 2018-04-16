Kcee to launch New Luxury Underwear Line — Nigeria Today

Kcee to launch New Luxury Underwear Line
Five Star Music CEO Kcee has announced the launch of his personal luxury underwear line name La Cueca for both male and females. Earlier in the day, he shared photos of himself shirtless wearing underwear from his line. He has now confirmed the launch of the underwear line with an Instagram post that says; Hi […]
The post Kcee to launch New Luxury Underwear Line appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!