 Kcee & Wife, Ijeoma Okonkwo Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary, Nigerians react — Nigeria Today
Kcee & Wife, Ijeoma Okonkwo Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary, Nigerians react

Apr 24, 2018

Nigerian singer, Kcee is still keeping his marriage of 8 years to Ijeoma very private.

It was a real shock when the “Limpopo” master during an interview in 2014 said that Cynthia Ijeoma Oduah who he wed in March 2010, is his sister.

When images of the couple’s traditional and white wedding popped on the screen, he claimed “we were shooting a movie”.

It’s still puzzling that of the over 2million followers, 4,153 post on Instagram, Ijeoma’s photo has never appeared.

He is following over 2000 people but not his wife.

 

Today is their 8th wedding anniversary, and Ijeoma, who runs an event company has shared the stunning photo above and wrote;

“8years+ #FaithfulGod #IgiveyoualltheGlory”

However, Kcee has not posted anything about it.

Nigerians took to her comment section and wrote:

nikkygold23 Congrats,more of God’s blessings

flashmybox 😍😍

sisiadaski Many more beautiful years together with plenty luv luv luv joy and happiness ❤❤❤❤❤
iam_mrse Queen Mother 🙋‍♀️

levotouch 💞💞💞

henriemaccakes You look angelic!

iam_chomy1 Sweet looking mommy, wishing you God’s best in every area of your life and family

uwa_owie Wow beautiful😙

lulusville1904 Beautiful😍

