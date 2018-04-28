Kebbi among 10 states with high child mortality rate, says UNICEF — Nigeria Today

Kebbi among 10 states with high child mortality rate, says UNICEF

Kebbi is among top 10 states in Nigeria with high death rate of children under the age of five.



The Representative of United Nation Children Fund (UNICEF) Dr. Sanjana Bhardwaj, who is also the Chief of Health, UNICEF-Abuja, who dropped the hint yesterday during an interactive section at a stakeholders meeting at Presidential Hall, Birnin Kebbi, said the UNICEF is to implement two sets of 90 days plan to reversed the high rate of child mortality in the state.

Bhardwaj noted that the action plan would entail prevention of such high mortality by identifying why and where such deaths have been occurring in the state, adding: “UNICEF, in partnership with the state government, would maximise and fast track action by implementing impact strategy to achieve result.”

She further revealed that malaria, diarrhea, whooping cough and malnutrition were the main causes of death of children under the age of five, saying UNICEF was worried that Kebbi was among top 10 states in Nigeria with high death rate of children under the age of five.

